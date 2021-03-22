Caliban Premiere New Music Video For “Intoleranz”

Band Photo: Caliban (?)

Caliban premiere a new music video for their song “Intoleranz” from their impending new EP, “Zeitgeister“. That EP mostly finds the German group reimagining several tracks from their back catalog in their native language. This particular song originally was releases as “Intolerance (Ignorance II)” on their debut album “A Small Boy And A Grey Heaven“ (1999).

Tells singer Andreas Dörner:

“The song was originally called ‘Intolerance’, it is a very old track from ‘A Small Boy In A Grey Heaven‘. In a nutshell the motto is: I will stay different. The song is a plea for individualism and individual fulfilment and against intolerance.”