Interview

Moonspell Vocalist Fernando Ribeiro Discusses New Album "Hermitage," Art, Brexit And Much More

It takes a lot to become a notable name in metal music. It takes even more to become successful enough that you're seen as your country's premier metal band, but there can be no question that when metal fans think of Portugal, they think of Moonspell.For nearly thirty years, Moonspell has proudly represented their country on the international metal stage, releasing such classic albums as "Wolfheart," "Irreligious," "Darkness And Hope" and "Memorial" and last month, the Iberian quintet unleashed their twelth full length opus, "Hermitage."

The album has already garnered high praise from critics, including a perfect rating from New Noise Magazine and will no doubt be seen as a key release by fans and the band themselves in the years to come. To find out more about the record, the creation process, title, art and much more, I spoke with the band's lead singer Fernando Ribeiro. You can watch the interview in full below.