Dead Crown Premiere New Song & Music Video "Pale Horse"
Portland, Oregon based metal band Dead Crown premiere a new song and music video named "Pale Horse" streaming via YouTube for you below:
Comment the group:
"'Pale Horse' is a reflection of the world as we see it. Society as a whole is going through an era of chaos that is leading us along a downward spiral with no end in sight. Pale Horse represents the apocalypse. Our hate for the current state of the world is powerful, it’s growing.. this song represents that hate."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Dead Crown Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.