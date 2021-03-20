Dead Crown Premiere New Song & Music Video "Pale Horse"

Portland, Oregon based metal band Dead Crown premiere a new song and music video named "Pale Horse" streaming via YouTube for you below:





Comment the group:

"'Pale Horse' is a reflection of the world as we see it. Society as a whole is going through an era of chaos that is leading us along a downward spiral with no end in sight. Pale Horse represents the apocalypse. Our hate for the current state of the world is powerful, it’s growing.. this song represents that hate."