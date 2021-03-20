Gloomy Grim Premiere New Song "The Hermit" From Upcoming New Album "Agathonomicon"

Finland's symphonic black metal band Gloomy Grim premiere a new song called "The Hermit", taken from their upcoming new album "Agathonomicon", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and MurdHer Records (Italy) on April 28th.

Check out now "The Hermit" below.



