Gloomy Grim Premiere New Song "The Hermit" From Upcoming New Album "Agathonomicon"
Finland's symphonic black metal band Gloomy Grim premiere a new song called "The Hermit", taken from their upcoming new album "Agathonomicon", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and MurdHer Records (Italy) on April 28th.
Check out now "The Hermit" below.
