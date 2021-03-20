The Undertaking! Premiere New Song & Lyric Video “No Friends“ From Upcoming New Album "Funeral Psalms"
The Undertaking! premiere their new advance track and lyric video “No Friends“ off their impending new outing “Funeral Psalms”. The album is due out April 30th through Solid State Records.
Say the band:
“‘No Friends‘ is a brash reflection on how difficult it is to be a good friend. What starts out as an accusation attacking others quickly digresses into the realization that we so often push people away and create our own walls of isolation. We’ve all had those situations where someone expected too much out of you and you ended up letting them down. Looking back, your response was to walk away instead of working through your insecurities and making the relationship better. The riffs also just keep punching people in the nose.”
