Insomnium Premiere New Music Video “The Conjurer”
Insomnium premiere a new official music video for their single “The Conjurer“. Vesa Ranta helmed the video production.
Explains bassist/vocalist Niilo Sevänen:
“We haven’t been idle during the pandemic. ‘The Conjurer‘ is a tragic tale of jealous and searing love that opens this new chapter for Insomnium. Monumental composition by Markus Vanhala that reaches its peak in the soaring dual guitar solo. The wintry music video was shot in the dreamlike landscapes of northern Finland by director Vesa Ranta and his team. More shall follow…”
