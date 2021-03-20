Hammerhedd Premiere New Song & Music Video For "Sediment" From Upcoming New Album "Grand Currents"
Teenage progressive thrash metal trio Hammerhedd premiere a new song entitled "Sediment", taken from their brand new debut album “Grand Currents“. A vinyl pressing of the record will follow on April 30th.
Comment the band:
“We are super excited to share this new batch of songs with everyone! We wrote ‘Grand Currents‘ with a bunch of new influences in mind; it took us a whole year to write it. We were very focused on making an album that really meant something to us and stood the test of time, and we’re really proud of the way it turned out. It means the world to us to be able to share this next chapter of Hammerhedd with our fans.”
