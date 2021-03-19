Apogean Premiere New Song & Official Lyric Video "Chrono" From Upcoming Debut EP "Into Madness"

Toronto, Canada-based technical death metal quintet Apogean premiere a new song and official lyric video "Chrono". The track is taken from their upcoming debut EP "Into Madness" , which will be out in stores later this year through Blood Blast Distribution.

Check out now "Chrono" below.