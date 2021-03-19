Ministry Postpones U.S. Tour Dates; Reschedules Shows For Fall

Band Photo: Ministry (?)

Ministry will be moving forward with the much anticipated Industrial Strength Tour, today announcing that the previously announced spring dates have now been moved to October and November 2021 to allow additional time for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted as the country nears towards more normalcy this fall.

The new dates will kick off October 3, 2021 in Albuquerque and run through November 3, 2021 in Seattle, hitting all the previously announced markets except Pittsburgh, PA and Missoula, MT which unfortunately have been canceled and Baltimore, MD which will be postponed for a later date. The Buffalo, NY show has moved to a new venue and previous ticket purchases will be honored. And an additional show date has been added for Charlotte, NC that will go on sale Monday, March 22 at 10 am ET.

The tour’s special guests Front Line Assembly remain on the lineup for this one-of-a-kind celebration alongside newly announced support act Helmet. This special tour honors not only the 40th anniversary of Ministry in 2021 but also the 30th anniversary of revolutionary album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste and will also include brand-new material from Ministry’s upcoming 15th studio album. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 protocols for visas, travel and vaccine distribution in Germany as well as immigration uncertainty, KMFDM will regrettably not be taking part in this tour.

Says Ministry founder Al Jourgensen, "With current COVID-19 restrictions, we are forced to again move our scheduled March/April 2021 U.S. tour to October/November 2021 and hoping normalcy returns by then. With vaccinations and better care happening, we all feel the fall is realistic. We can’t wait to get out there and play not only The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste material for you all but some stuff off our new album as well. Stay safe and see you in the fall!"

The full list of new, confirmed tour dates are below. All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates in October and November; or, ticketholders can receive refunds at the point of purchase. Fans are being asked to check with their local markets and venues for new ticket purchases. All of the information can also be found at www.ministryband.com/tour.

The new tour dates are as follows:

*indicates a new date not included on the original run

**indicates a venue change from the original run

***indicates a date where Helmet will not be appearing

October 3 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

October 4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

October 6 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

October 8 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks**

October 9 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

October 10 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

October 11 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

October 15 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 16 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

October 17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

October 19 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

October 20 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

October 21 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

October 23 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!***

October 24 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

October 28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 29 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

October 30 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 31 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

November 2 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

November 3 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo