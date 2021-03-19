Trollfest Shares New Music Video For Pharrell Williams Cover "Happy"

The kings of True Norwegian Balkan Metal, Trollfest, release their new EP, "Happy Heroes," today via Napalm Records! To celebrate the release of this spectacular funfest, Trollfest have released a crazy, colorful and hilarious music video for their cover of Pharrell Williams’ hit song “Happy”, animated by Trollfest’s own Mr. Seidel!

This cover by Trollfest truly rockets the worldwide hit into new dimensions: If you’ve ever wondered what this modern classic would sound like with hard-hitting drums, highly energetic, harsh vocals and metal riffs, Trollfest deliver the answer!

Trollfest frontman Jostein "Trollmannen" Austvik recently spoke with Metal Underground about the EP, progress on a new full length album and much more. The interview can also be found below.