Burning Witches Posts New Song "Flight Of The Valkyries" Online

Today, the Swiss/Dutch heavy metal coven Burning Witches are proud to unleash an epic new single, Flight Of The Valkyries, taken from their upcoming fourth full-length album, "The Witch Of The North." The record will be released on May 28th 2021 through Nuclear Blast. A visualizer video for the song can be seen below.

Pure witchery: barely twelve full moons after the release of their third opus "Dance With The Devil," Burning Witches return steeled with "The Witch Of The North," their most fiery and thunderous work to date. An album equipped to become a modern metal classic. It’s obvious that anyone who manages to deliver such a masterpiece after just one year has to have the magic touch. Black magic that is!

Tracklisting:

1. Winter's Wrath

2. The Witch Of the North

3. Tainted Ritual

4. We Stand As One

5. Flight Of The Valkyries

6. The Circle Of Five

7. Lady Of The Woods

8. Thrall

9. Omen

10. Nine Worlds

11. For Eternity

12. Dragon's Dream

13. Eternal Frost

14. Hall Of The Mountain King (Bonus)