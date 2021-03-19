Burning Witches Posts New Song "Flight Of The Valkyries" Online
Today, the Swiss/Dutch heavy metal coven Burning Witches are proud to unleash an epic new single, Flight Of The Valkyries, taken from their upcoming fourth full-length album, "The Witch Of The North." The record will be released on May 28th 2021 through Nuclear Blast. A visualizer video for the song can be seen below.
Pure witchery: barely twelve full moons after the release of their third opus "Dance With The Devil," Burning Witches return steeled with "The Witch Of The North," their most fiery and thunderous work to date. An album equipped to become a modern metal classic. It’s obvious that anyone who manages to deliver such a masterpiece after just one year has to have the magic touch. Black magic that is!
Tracklisting:
1. Winter's Wrath
2. The Witch Of the North
3. Tainted Ritual
4. We Stand As One
5. Flight Of The Valkyries
6. The Circle Of Five
7. Lady Of The Woods
8. Thrall
9. Omen
10. Nine Worlds
11. For Eternity
12. Dragon's Dream
13. Eternal Frost
14. Hall Of The Mountain King (Bonus)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Amorphis Announces New Live Album
- Next Article:
Trollfest Shares Pharrell Williams Cover
0 Comments on "Burning Witches Posts New Song Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.