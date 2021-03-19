Amorphis Announces New Live Album "Live At Helsinki Ice Hall"

While concerts and cheering crowds seem to be a long lost echo from the past these days, melancholic progressive metallers Amorphis bring back some of the life and uncomparable energy that many of us have been missing so desperately. Recorded during a special hometown show that took place on December 7th, 2019, little did the Finns know that this would be one of their last concerts before the pandemic outbreak in early 2020. With 15 tracks in total and a running time of over one and a half hours, Amorphis take you on a journey through their past, showcasing their best songs from the last 30 years that saw the band turn into one of Finland's finest metal exports.

"Helsinki Ice Hall, what can I say... the very same venue where we used to see bands like Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, Metallica and many many more back in the 80’s when we were kids”, Tomi Koivusaari contemplates when thinking of the show. “I’m sure we all dreamed about playing there someday. In our hometown Helsinki, where it all started with Amorphis 30 years ago. So I’d say we had a special feeling at that gig, the last one of the tour in Finland for that year. I guess this recording is a very honest picture of us playing live, nothing is fixed afterwards, except mightily mixed and mastered of course. When I listened to it a while ago, I realized how much I miss playing live. And yet we have no idea when it will be possible next, in this crazy situation with Covid and all... So, stay healthy, take care and shine on you all, see you hopefully soon on tour.

We will."

"Live At Helsinki Ice Hall" will be available as 2CD digipak and download/stream. The 2LP version of this show is exclusively available in the "Vinyl Collection 2006 – 2020" boxset, also out on May 21st.

"Live At Helsinki Ice Hall" tracklist:

1. The Bee

2. Heart Of The Giant

3. Bad Blood

4. The Four Wise Ones

5. Into Hiding

6. Sampo

7. Wrong Direction

8. Daughter Of Hate

9. Against Widows

10. My Kantele

11. The Golden Elk

12. Pyres On The Coast

13. Silver Bride

14. Black Winter Day

15. House Of Sleep