Xael Releases New Music Video "Bloodtide Rising"

Hailing from the Carolinas in the USA, comes Xael (ft. members of Nile, The Reticent, Rapheumets Well), bringing with them epic symphonic death metal like no other. They have recently released an album entitled "Bloodtide Rising" (February 12, 2021) and now have a music video for the title track, which features guests Mathieu Marcotte (Guitarist from Augury and Humanoid) and Nate Miller (Chinese Violin).

The title track was the first song written for the new album, and thus sets the tone of the entire full length. It is primal and epic, showcasing the brutal nature of the main antagonist of the record's story. Xael explains the track and album in their own words:

"It’s an auditory odyssey, it’s brutal and emotional all at once. The story of the album really focuses on the members of the band who are called the “watchers of Xan” in which we navigate the different worlds. This album focuses on our arrival to Vuul Athmar as our characters are sold off from the prison of Dreadrift. We craft our own multiverse and create our own lore. The entire band is crafted from the dark and complex set of dimensions."

The video for the album title track can be watched below.