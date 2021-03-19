Exclusive

Thy Rites Premiere New Song "Nekrolatreia" From Upcoming New Album

Brazilian black/thrash metal band Thy Rites have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Nekrolatreia". The track is taken from their impending new album of the same name, which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia), The Ritual Productions (Netherlands) and Vrykoblast Productions (Singapore) on April 25th.

Check out now "Nekrolatreia" below.