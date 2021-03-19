Exclusive
Thy Rites Premiere New Song "Nekrolatreia" From Upcoming New Album
Brazilian black/thrash metal band Thy Rites have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Nekrolatreia". The track is taken from their impending new album of the same name, which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia), The Ritual Productions (Netherlands) and Vrykoblast Productions (Singapore) on April 25th.
Check out now "Nekrolatreia" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ominous Scriptures Premiere New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Xael Releases New Music Video
0 Comments on "Thy Rites Premiere New Song 'Nekrolatreia'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.