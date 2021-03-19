Ominous Scriptures Premiere New Lyric Video For "The Corpses of Archangels in Bonfire" From Upcoming Reissue Of "Incarnation Of The Unheavenly"

Belarusian brutal death metal outfit Ominous Scriptures premiere a new lyric video for "The Corpses of Archangels in Bonfire", taken from their upcoming reissue of their 2015 album "Incarnation Of The Unheavenly". The record will be out in stores March 30, 2021 via Lethal Scissor Records.