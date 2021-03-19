Ominous Scriptures Premiere New Lyric Video For "The Corpses of Archangels in Bonfire" From Upcoming Reissue Of "Incarnation Of The Unheavenly"
Belarusian brutal death metal outfit Ominous Scriptures premiere a new lyric video for "The Corpses of Archangels in Bonfire", taken from their upcoming reissue of their 2015 album "Incarnation Of The Unheavenly". The record will be out in stores March 30, 2021 via Lethal Scissor Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lamb Of God Premiere New Live Video
- Next Article:
Thy Rites Premiere New Song "Nekrolatreia"
0 Comments on "Ominous Scriptures Premiere New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.