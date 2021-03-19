Lamb Of God Premiere New Live Video For “Memento Mori”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Lamb Of God premiere a new live video for “Memento Mori“ streaming via YouTube below. That footage was captured during a set the band performed this past September.
