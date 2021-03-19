Go Ahead And Die (Soulfly, Khemmis, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single “Truckload Full Of Bodies”
Go Ahead And Die - featuring Soulfly, etc. frontman Max Cavalera, his son Igor Amadeus Cavalera and Khemmis, etc. drummer Zach Coleman - premiere their debut single “Truckload Full Of Bodies“ streaming below. A June 11th release date has been scheduled for the group’s self-titled debut album by Nuclear Blast.
