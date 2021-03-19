Attila Premiere New Single & Music Video “Clarity”

Attila premiere their new advance track and music video “Clarity“, which was directed by Tony Tomasino.

The below lyrics were provided by the group:

‘No matter how you decorate the walls a prison is a prison, and I’ve watched the calendar fall.

I sat back and let you burn me, let you lock me up and play judge and jury.

Enough is enough, know what my worth is. You need to step back, I don’t deserve this.

You go your way and I’ll go mine, your meaningless war was just a waste of time.

Clarity.

Just make it make sense to me.

Clarity.

I know I’m good enough. Know I’m more than good enough.

I’m not who I want to be.

But I’m good enough to make you feel complete.

All the things you hate about me, make me too good for you.

You always circle back, desperate like a vulture.

Disgusting how you built a life riding this toxic culture.

You downplay what I do, just to feel alright.

I don’t really have a clue how you sleep at night.

How could anyone thrive from someone else’s pain?

After everything you’ve done, tell me what you gained?

Looking back, I can’t believe I ever was so blind.

Lesson learned, but we both know that I will be just fine.

Face it, I could never live my life living like I’m trapped in hell.

Take it. Take a trip to hell, baby tell me how it felt.

Proud of who I am, life is a fucking celebration and you’ll never be a part of it. Do you understand what I’m saying?’