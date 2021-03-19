Reflections Premiere New Track & Visualizer Clip “Noir” - Vildhjarta Guitarist Guests
Reflections‘ new single and visualizer clip “Noir” has premiered online, streaming via YouTube for you below. Calle-Magnus Thomér (Vildhjarta, Humanity’s Last Breath, etc.) guests on this track which is off the band’s impending new EP, “Silhouette“, out May 25th.
