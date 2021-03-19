Wristmeetrazor Premiere New Single & Music Video “Last Tango In Paris” - Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale Guests
Wristmeetrazor premiere a first single and music video named “Last Tango In Paris” from their new forthcoming new album “Replica Of A Strange Love”. It was both produced by and features guest vocals from Isaac Hale (Knocked Loose). The outing will be out on June 11th via Prosthetic Records.
Tells vocalist/bassist Justin Fornof of the new track:
“It’s about desire and satisfaction through a nihilistic lens. When writing for the record it felt important to have a track that emphasizes the futility of complacency. We’ve been excited about this one from the first day we began writing in preproduction and Isaac‘s vocals added a lot to the finished product.”
Adds Hale said of his contribution:
“I think the coolest part about singing on ‘Tango‘ … is that I was there for the creation of the song itself. That was a song that we were all so excited about from the very beginning. It covered new ground for the band, and we knew it had to be a single.
I was asked to sing on it very spur of the moment, but it made sense because that was our most exciting song we made together. I can’t thank them enough for involving me in the song and featuring me in the video. It’s very sick to be a part of something you’re also a fan of.”
