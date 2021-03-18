Hammer of Dawn (Aborted, Hideous Divinity, Krosis Etc.) Premiere New Song "Fleshless" From Upcoming New Album "Ketor"
Hammer of Dawn (Aborted, Hideous Divinity, Krosis etc.) premiere a new song titled "Fleshless", taken from their upcoming new album "Ketor", which will be out in stores May 28 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Fleshless" below.
Says singer Mac Smith:
“‘Fleshless’ was our first production as a band, so it was the obvious choice for our introduction to the masses. We matched our thematic direction with musical intensity and really enjoyed the challenge of doing so. Its huge atmosphere is packed with crushing riffs, over-the-top vocals and blast beats. We feel it’s a proper tribute to Gears of War and encompasses everything we love about music.”
