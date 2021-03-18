Zao Premiere New Single “The Ship Of Theseus”



Zao premiere “The Ship Of Theseus” as the second advance track from their impending new album “The Crimson Corridor“, due out on April 09th.



Explain the band:

“If you are not aware, or are not caught up on ‘WandaVision‘, the Ship of Theseus paradox is this: If Theseus had a ship, and over time individual parts are slowly replaced until, eventually, no original parts remain, is it still the same ship? Also if you make a NEW ship out of the discarded parts? Which is the real Ship Of Theseus? Or is it neither? Zao is nothing if not self aware.”

Adds singer Daniel Weyandt:

“This song is an enigmatic tribute to the long surreal history of Zao and its shared parallels with the Ship of Theseus paradox. It also explores the idea that the band is somehow an entity in and of itself beyond its members past and present.”