Demonized Priest Premiere New Song "Witch's Unholy Creations" From Upcoming New Album "Necromantic Rituals"
Chile's speed/black metal band Demonized Priest have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Witch's Unholy Creations", taken from their impending new album "Necromantic Rituals". The outing will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia), Sanatorio Records (Costa Rica) and Vrykoblast Productions (Singapore) on April 22nd, 2021.
