Alastor Premiere New Track "Death Cult" From Upcoming New Album "Onwards and Downwards"

posted Mar 17, 2021 at 3:46 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Swedish sludge quartet Alastor premiere a new song called "Death Cult", taken from their upcoming new album "Onwards and Downwards", due out May 28th.

Tells guitarist Hampus Sandell:

“If our last album Slave to the Grave were about death, this record is more about madness. You can look at the whole record as one person’s gradual slip into insanity. An ongoing nightmare without end. It also sums up the state of the world around us as this year has clearly shown.”

