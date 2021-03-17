Palus Somni Premiere New Song "Sidus Ludoviciana" From Upcoming New Album "Monarch of Dark Matter"

United States/United Kingdom-based black metal band Palus Somni premiere a new song entitled "Sidus Ludoviciana". The track is taken from their impending new album "Monarch of Dark Matter", which will be released by BlackSeed Productions (CD/LP) on May 3rd, 2021.



