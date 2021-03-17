Palus Somni Premiere New Song "Sidus Ludoviciana" From Upcoming New Album "Monarch of Dark Matter"
United States/United Kingdom-based black metal band Palus Somni premiere a new song entitled "Sidus Ludoviciana". The track is taken from their impending new album "Monarch of Dark Matter", which will be released by BlackSeed Productions (CD/LP) on May 3rd, 2021.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Halveksia Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Alastor Premiere New Track "Death Cult"
0 Comments on "Palus Somni Premiere New Song 'Sidus Ludoviciana'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.