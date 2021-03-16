Interview

DVNE Guitarist Dan Barter Discusses New Album "Etemen Ænka," Artwork And More

They say "good things come to thos who wait" and the old adage is certainly true when it comes to metal music. Sometimes as metal fans, it feels like we're forever waiting for our favourite bands to release another album, or for the promising up and comers will continue to build on their momentum. Such is the case when it comes to DVNE, the Edinburgh based quintet who in 2017 unleashed the fascinating, "Asheran." Finally, this week, the five piece will be treating the world to their sophomore full length, "Etemen Ænka."

Sure, three and a half years isn't as long as some fans have waited for new albums, but just think how much has changed in that time. As the world changes, so too do musicians and the evolution is clear to hear on "Etemen Ænka." To find out more about the album, it's beautiful artwork, filming music videos, signing with Metal Blade and more, I spoke with guitarist Dan Barter. You can check out the conversation in full below.