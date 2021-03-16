In Asymmetry Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Hatred Towards The Holy Creature" From Upcoming Debut Album "Ashes of Dead Worlds"

International technical brutal death outfit In Asymmetry premiere a new song and lyric video called "Hatred Towards The Holy Creature". The track is taken from their forthcoming debut album "Ashes of Dead Worlds". The effort will be released May 7, 2021 via Comatose Music.



