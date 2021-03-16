Aversed Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Impermanent"
Boston, Massachusetts-based melodic death metal outfit Aversed premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Impermanent". The record is due out March 19, 2021 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Impermanent" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nivatakavachas Premiere New Song "Hepatoscopy"
- Next Article:
In Asymmetry Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Aversed Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.