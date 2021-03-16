Nivatakavachas Premiere New Song "Hepatoscopy" From Upcoming New Album "Ascraedunum"

Swiss atmospheric death metal band Nivatakavachas have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Hepatoscopy", taken from their impending new album "Ascraedunum", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Azif Records (Switzerland) on April 6th, 2021.

Check out now "Hepatoscopy" below.