Eremit Premiere New Track "Enshrined in Indissoluble Chains and Enlightened Darkness" From Upcoming New Album "Bearer of Many Names"

German sludge/doom overlords Eremit premiere a new song entitled "Enshrined in Indissoluble Chains and Enlightened Darkness", taken from their upcoming new album "'Bearer of Many Names", which is set for release by Transcending Obscurity Records on June 11th.



