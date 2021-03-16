Heartsick Premiere New Music Video For “Indigo”
Heartsick premiere a new music video for their song “Indigo“, which is inspired by Audrie Pott and Daisy Coleman, two high school victims of sexual assault who took their own lives. Their tragic story was explored in the 2016 documentary movie ‘Audrie & Daisy‘.
