Left To Suffer Premiere New Music Video “Depression”
Left To Suffer premiere a new official music video for “Depression“. That single will appear on the group’s impending new EP “On Death“, due out April 23rd. Joshua Travis (Emmure/The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza) took over production and mixing duties. The EP also features guest appearances from Ryo Kinoshita (Crystal Lake), Lochie Keogh (Alpha Wolf) and Tom Barber (Chelsea Grin/Darko).
