Beast Mode Premiere New Track & Music Video "Frostbite" From Upcoming New Album "Pound of Flesh"
Athens, Georgia-based blackened thrash metal quartet Beast Mode premiere a new track and music video "Frostbite". The single is off their impending new album "Pound of Flesh", that is due for release on April 2nd via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Frostbite" below.
