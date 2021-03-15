Shiny Daggers Premiere New Song & Music Video "Necro" From Upcoming New Album "Devil Inside"
Shiny Daggers premiere a new song and music video "Necro", taken from their impending new outing "Devil Inside". The two-track 12'' vinyl EP is set for release on March 19th by Emanzipation Productions.
Check out now "Necro" below.
