Hideous Divinity Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Acheron, Stream of Woe" From Upcoming New EP "LV-426"
Hideous Divinity premiere a new song and lyric video "Acheron, Stream of Woe", taken from their upcoming new EP "LV-426", which will be out in stores April 23th, 2021 via Century Media Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bloodbound Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Conan Premiere "Battle in the Swamp" (Live)
0 Comments on "Hideous Divinity Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.