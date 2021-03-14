Interview

Trollfest Frontman Trollmannen Discusses "Happy Heroes" EP, Work On New Album And More

It's been a year since live music was essentially cancelled and we're all missing it. Live music is generally a great night out, but some people were born for the stage and to create unforgettable memories. If ever there was a band made for the live setting, it would be Norway's own, Trollfest. The Scandinavian ennead have been bringing their brand of folk metal across the world for eighteen years now, with eight albums and several EPs under their belts and show no signs of going back to their cave any time soon.

Next week, the band will be unleashing a new, four track EP entitled, "Happy Heroes," featuring the original title track, as well as covers of artists like Bobby McFerrin, Pharrell Williams and Aqua (I use the word "artist" very loosely in the last case.) To find out more about what is sure to be one of the most fun metal releases of the year, I spoke with Trollfest frontman Jostein "Trollmannen" Austvik to discuss the release, progress on a new full length album, their use of animation in music videos and much more. You can listen to the chat in full below.