Phreneticum Premiere New Song "Das Grab" From Upcoming New Album "Der Stille Zerfall"
Phreneticum have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Das Grab", taken from their impending new album "Der Stille Zerfall", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Onism Productions (United Kingdom) on March 04th.
Check out now "Das Grab" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Phreneticum Premiere New Song 'Das Grab'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.