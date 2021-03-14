Exclusive

Benighted, Monument Of Misanthropy, Etc. Members Cover Dying Fetus’ “Your Treachery Will Die With You”

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Drummer Kevin Paradis (Benighted, Mithridatic), vocalist George Wilfinger (Monument Of Misanthropy, Raising The Veil, etc.), guitarist Shoi Sen (De Profundis, Monument Of Misanthropy) and bassist Jean Jacques Moreac (Misanthrope) teamed up for the below remotely recorded cover of Dying Fetus‘ “Your Treachery Will Die With You“. Norbert Leitner (Vienna, Austria) recorded all vocal tracks, Kevin Paradis himself mixed and mastered the song, while Shoi Sen took over all video editing duties.

Kevin Paradis commented:

“For some reason, this song was in my head for some days, and I though about doing a cover...when these guys hit me up for a band cover ! Here is the result. Recorded by ourselves, mix/master by me, video editing by Shoi Sen. Enjoy !”

Adds George Wilfinger:

"I guess we all can relate to the song lyrics and have someone in mind when we hear this awesome Dying Fetus track, don't we? - Well we at least do and had a real BLAST doing this cover for this Fetus classic. Hope you guys like it too... Many thx also go out to my awesome friends and producer Norbert Leitner who recorded my vocal tracks."