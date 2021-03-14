Cro-Mags Premiere New Official Music Video For “Life On Earth”
Cro-Mags - the Harley Flanagan fronted version - premiere a new music video for their single “Life On Earth“. The track is taken from the band’s latest EP “2020“, whiich was released digitally this past December. The CD & 7'' vinyl editions of it are being scheduled for an April 09th release.
