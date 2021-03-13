Exclusive

Morticula Rex Premiere New Track "The Silence Within" From Upcoming New Album "Autumnal Rites"

Italy's death/doom metal band Morticula Rex have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "The Silence Within", taken from their impending new album "Autumnal Rites", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Immortal Souls Productions (Slovakia) on April 19th.

Check out now "The Silence Within" below.