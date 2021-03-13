Sanguisugabogg Premiere New NSFW Music Video “Gored To Death”

Sanguisugabogg return with another NSFW music video for their song “Gored In The Chest“ helmed by director Seby Martinez and Troma Entertainment. The band’s new album “Tortured Whole” is slated for a March 26th release by Century Media.

Comment the band:

“It was a pleasure to work with Seby Martinez, an honor to work with Troma, and surreal as hell to have Sgt. Kabukiman all come together for this video.”