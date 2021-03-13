Kataan (Astronoid, Ex-Vattnet Viskar) Premiere New Single “Processor”
Kataan - featuring ex-Vattnet Viskar vocalist/guitarist Nicholas Thurnbury and Astronoid frontman/guitarist Brett Boland on drums and bass - premiere their new single, “Processor“ streaming via YouTube below. The duo have inked a deal with Prosthetic Records and are getting ready for the release of their self-titled EP on May 07th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bound In Fear Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Sanguisugabogg Premiere New NSFW Music Video
0 Comments on "Kataan (Astronoid, Etc.) Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.