Kataan (Astronoid, Ex-Vattnet Viskar) Premiere New Single “Processor”

Kataan - featuring ex-Vattnet Viskar vocalist/guitarist Nicholas Thurnbury and Astronoid frontman/guitarist Brett Boland on drums and bass - premiere their new single, “Processor“ streaming via YouTube below. The duo have inked a deal with Prosthetic Records and are getting ready for the release of their self-titled EP on May 07th.