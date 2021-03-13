Bound In Fear Premiere New Single & Music Video “Everblack”

Bound In Fear premiere their new official music video for their track “Everblack“, which was inspired by singer Ben Mason‘s own bad childhood experiences. The band‘s new EP “Eternal” is out now via Unique Leader Records.

Comments Mason of the song and clip:

“It felt alien making a video that was so personal and honest to me. Seeing it in its final form really tore me up, and made me realise how much the video’s subject still affects my life. I thought I had dealt with it, but in reality it is something I will always have to live with. There are so many others who have suffered in this way and are afraid to talk about it. If this video encourages even one person to reach out and get help, then that means the world to us and is a step in the right direction for society.”