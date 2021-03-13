Bound In Fear Premiere New Single & Music Video “Everblack”
Bound In Fear premiere their new official music video for their track “Everblack“, which was inspired by singer Ben Mason‘s own bad childhood experiences. The band‘s new EP “Eternal” is out now via Unique Leader Records.
Comments Mason of the song and clip:
“It felt alien making a video that was so personal and honest to me. Seeing it in its final form really tore me up, and made me realise how much the video’s subject still affects my life. I thought I had dealt with it, but in reality it is something I will always have to live with. There are so many others who have suffered in this way and are afraid to talk about it. If this video encourages even one person to reach out and get help, then that means the world to us and is a step in the right direction for society.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Byron Premiere New Song & Music Video "Oktober"
- Next Article:
Kataan (Astronoid, Etc.) Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Bound In Fear Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.