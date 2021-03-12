"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Silvertomb (Type O Negative, Agnostic Front, Etc.) Premiere New Animated Music Video For "So True"

posted Mar 12, 2021 at 2:10 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Type O Negative

Band Photo: Type O Negative (?)

New York-based group Silvertomb - featuring Kenny Hickey and Johnny Kelly of Type O Negative, Joseph James ex-Agnostic Front, Hank Hell ex-Seventh Void, and Aaron Joos ex-Empyreon - premiere their new animated music video "So True". The single is off Silvertomb's debut album, "Edge of Existence".

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Silvertomb Premiere New Animated Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 