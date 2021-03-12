Silvertomb (Type O Negative, Agnostic Front, Etc.) Premiere New Animated Music Video For "So True"

Band Photo: Type O Negative (?)

New York-based group Silvertomb - featuring Kenny Hickey and Johnny Kelly of Type O Negative, Joseph James ex-Agnostic Front, Hank Hell ex-Seventh Void, and Aaron Joos ex-Empyreon - premiere their new animated music video "So True". The single is off Silvertomb's debut album, "Edge of Existence".