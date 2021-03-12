Horndal Premiere New Track & Music Video "Horndal’s Blodbad" From Upcoming New Album "Lake Drinker"
Sweden's Horndal premiere a new track and music video named "Horndal’s Blodbad" off their forthcoming new album "Lake Drinker". The record will be released on April 9th through Prosthetic Records.
Tell the band:
“This song is about what happens when there’s no one left to blame and nothing left to fight for — people start blaming and fighting each other. As the lyrics go - “Heads roll / blood spill / down at Berta’s bar n’ grill (Horndal’s only pub).
I think the song shows a new side of the band. A slower, heavier and spookier side. The eerie vibraphones, bells and glockenspiels are played by Pelle Jacobsson from the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra were recorded at Berwaldhallen in Stockholm (Sweden’s Royal Albert Hall), that we luckily got access to because of the pandemic - closed and empty.”
