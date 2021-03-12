"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Crypts of Despair Premiere New Song "Excruciating Weight" From Upcoming New Album "All Light Swallowed"

posted Mar 12, 2021 at 1:48 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Lithuanian death metal outfit Crypts of Despair premiere a new song entitled "Excruciating Weight", taken from their upcoming new album "All Light Swallowed", which will be out in stores later this year via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Check out now "Excruciating Weight" below.

Explain the band:

“This is the song that we could say sums up our new album in many ways. ”Excruciating Weight” was the last track created for All Light Swallowed, but it came out like any other: instinctively without too much over-thinking, with some additional details added before and during recording. Feel the “Excruciating Weight” of life and take a journey into darkness and death worship!”

