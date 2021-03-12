Sion (Ex-Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch) Premiere Debut Single “The Blade”
Sion - Howard Jones' (Light The Torch, ex-Killswitch Engage) new side-project with YouTuber Jared Dines - premiere their debut single “The Blade“. An album from the duo is also in the works with a release date yet to be announced.
