Sion (Ex-Killswitch Engage, Light The Torch) Premiere Debut Single “The Blade”

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

Sion - Howard Jones' (Light The Torch, ex-Killswitch Engage) new side-project with YouTuber Jared Dines - premiere their debut single “The Blade“. An album from the duo is also in the works with a release date yet to be announced.