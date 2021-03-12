The Drowned God Premiere New Single “Gnashing Of Teeth”

The Drowned God‘s new single “Gnashing Of Teeth” has officially premiered online streaming via YouTube below. Solid State Records have a March 26th release date scheduled for the group’s impending new record “Pale Home“.

“‘Gnashing Of Teeth‘ was recorded during the lockdown in 2020. It is the embodiment of the chaos and uncertainty that we all felt last year. We really wanted to capture something gritty, dark, punishing and vast. The ideas contributed by our producer, Seth Manchester (Machines With Magnets), really pushed this song into new territory for us. Cormac McCarthy’s ‘The Road‘ was a huge lyrical and tonal inspiration as well.”