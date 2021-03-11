Unearthing The Metal Underground: Atlanta's Malformity

Atlanta’s Malformity released some crushing demo material in the nineties. It was meat 'n potatoes death metal in many regards, but there was a unique delivery and an undeniable sense of passion underlying their dark death metal assault that bridged the gap between burly American death metal and melodic death metal that's more in line with the European variety. But they weren’t much more than a flash in the pan, having only existed for a few years. But metal wasn’t “just a phase” for bassist/vocalist Eric Snodgrass and guitarist/vocalist Dan Ratanasit. Nearly 20 years after disbanding in 1995, the metal maniacs converged once more in 2014 to rekindle their death metal flame. And they haven’t looked back since.

Since reuniting, Malformity has released a couple of EPs. And now, thanks to Unspeakable Axe Records, the death metal fanatics are poised to release their first full-length album, “Monumental Ruin,” on April 19, 2021. The ensemble spans the gamut in terms of tempo, from demonic doom all the way over to frenetic, blasting death metal. But Malformity stands out because of the undeniable authenticity of expression and intent. And as a track like “Monument to Decay” proves, the act isn’t afraid of being bold.