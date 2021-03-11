Helloween Reveals New Self-Titled Album Release Date And Details

Band Photo: Helloween (?)

This was the ardent wish of thousands of fans calling out to Andi Deris, Michael Kiske, Michael Weikath, Kai Hansen, Markus Grosskopf, Sascha Gerstner and Dani Löble during the Pumpkins United World Tour - and their dream has come true! With the upcoming album, simply titled Helloween, the band opens a new chapter after a glorious 35 year long career. The future of one of the most influential German metal bands will feature three singers. Originally planned for the live performances only, it was the birth of a unique seven piece metal alliance.

Dani Löble: "This record is the coronation of the Pumpkins United journey! I have always been fascinated by the different character traits and facets of Helloween's history. For example the legendary voices of Michi, Andi and Kai. To enjoy them now together on one record, under one flag is the ultimate Helloween experience”. It is therefore not surprising that the upcoming single "Skyfall" (out on April, 2nd), a 12 minute epos written by Kai Hansen, has the long yearned for “Keeper-vibe” - even if the full album can by no means be limited to just that. "Skyfall" carries a musical arch that will be loved by fans of every era. This first album of this new age will take fans from unforgettable memories of their fifteen studio records and four live CD’s to new adventures.

"Skyfall" begins with a bang. The epic track describes an alien landing on earth and a dramatic chase while Kiske, Deris and Hansen duel with each other in a truly breathtaking manner. Produced by Martin Häusler, it is the most elaborate video clip in the history of the band. Portrayed via truly cinematic 3-D animation, this video is a real high end experience.

The foundation of this milestone album was already forged in the studio, using Ingo Schwichtenberg's original drum kit, the recording was done with the same modulators and in the same Hamburg HOME studios where "Master Of The Rings," "The Time Of The Oath" and "Better Than Raw" were recorded. Completely analog and under the eyes of long term producer Charlie Bauerfeind and co-producer Dennis Ward, the United impact travelled to New York and got the final mix in the Valhalla Studios of Ronald Prent (Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Rammstein). "After 30 years with different line ups of the band, I really thought I was well prepared for another extreme challenge, but I was wrong! My expectations were highly exceeded in every way with this super-sized package of creativity" tells Bauerfeind.

Musical dexterity aside, it is also the immense passion of the band that defines Helloween. Michael Weikath characterizes in his own way: "It is the incomprehensible encounter of seven musicians who are working as friends and even family who have created something that no one would have thought could be possible. It is like awaking from a sleep but still being in an incredible dream." Returnee Kai Hansen reflects: "Being in the studio with my old companions after 30 years away was very emotional for me. But at the same time it was a completely different experience with the “new” boys. The collaboration of different songwriters, each of them strong characters in their own right, has made the album very special. A unique mix which draws from all chapters of the band’s history. Helloween is a big part of my life and I am looking forward to celebrating the songs live for and with our fans!" From another perspective Markus Grosskopf agrees: "For me, being one of the last ‘survivors‘ who played every note from the beginning, it was a fantastic experience and a very emotional process. I think everyone can hear it on this album. I love it."

With all this brand new material an album has been created, an album that is set apart from the digital mainstream and shows that the essence of the band has never been more solid. This is the beginning of something big – here comes Helloween.

"Helloween" will be released on June 18th, the album pre-order will kick off on March 26th.

Tracklisting:

1. Out For The Glory

2. Fear Of The Fallen

3. Best Time

4. Mass Pollution

5. Angels

6. Rise Without Chains

7. Indestructible

8. Robot King

9. Cyanide

10. Down In The Dumps

11. Orbit

12. Skyfall